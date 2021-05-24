WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. The Cooper Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of COO stock traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.11. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,958. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

