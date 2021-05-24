WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,752,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

NOW traded up $8.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $477.74. 14,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,998. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.07 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

