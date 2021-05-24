WD Rutherford LLC Buys 270 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, reaching $324.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

