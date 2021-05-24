WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 164,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.69. 11,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,039. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $176.89 and a one year high of $318.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

