WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 295.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.26. 362,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704,045. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

