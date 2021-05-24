Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of WOSG stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 789 ($10.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 719.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 617.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.97. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 805.80 ($10.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £6,630,000 ($8,662,137.44). Also, insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total value of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26).

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

