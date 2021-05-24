Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 825

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 825 ($10.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of WOSG stock remained flat at $GBX 790 ($10.32) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 104,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 719.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 617.93. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 805.80 ($10.53).

In other Watches of Switzerland Group news, insider Anders Romberg sold 863,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.46), for a total transaction of £6,253,788.92 ($8,170,615.26). Also, insider Brian Duffy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.66), for a total transaction of £6,630,000 ($8,662,137.44).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

