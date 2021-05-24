Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $373.24

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $10,040.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $373.24 or 0.00940069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

