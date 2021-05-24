Warburg Research Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €23.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSM. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.76 ($22.07).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €17.76 ($20.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1 year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.