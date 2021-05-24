Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after buying an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,071. The stock has a market cap of $398.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.72.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

