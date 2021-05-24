Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $82,999,211.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40.

On Thursday, February 25th, S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $141.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $4,516,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 49,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

