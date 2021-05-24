Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Trimmed by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $55.09 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

