Waifu Token (WAIF) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $15,318.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00407770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00052128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00183858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00770510 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,351,310 coins. Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

