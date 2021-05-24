W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $456.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.55. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

