VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $3.66 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

