Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of VOYA opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.77.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

