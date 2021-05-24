VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lessened its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,658,023 shares during the period. VOXX International comprises 4.1% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.06% of VOXX International worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in VOXX International by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.