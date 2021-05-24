Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Down 44.6% This Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $97,950.27 and approximately $13,189.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

