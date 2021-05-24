Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $97,950.27

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $97,950.27 and $13,189.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

