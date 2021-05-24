Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 8,419.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 1,039,956 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Vontier by 2,897.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 38,212 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

