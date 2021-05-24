Visa (NYSE:V) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Visa (NYSE:V) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $259.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

