Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

