Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,114 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $1,460,149 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

