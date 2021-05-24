Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.41 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,599 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $16,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 402,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,499,000.

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.04 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

