Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,857.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 276,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 266,739 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $68.02 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

