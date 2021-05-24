Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161,959 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $140.23 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

