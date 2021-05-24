Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 408,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

