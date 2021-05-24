Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $127.02 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.