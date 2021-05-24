Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 609,083 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1,020.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of ProAssurance worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 22,650.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

