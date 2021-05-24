Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12-month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

