Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,206,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $235.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.