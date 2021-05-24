VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after buying an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $221.39 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total value of $132,224.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.