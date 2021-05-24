VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,964 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises 1.8% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 2.78% of VeriSign worth $621,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after buying an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,080,000 after buying an additional 337,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

VRSN traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $225.60. 4,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,533. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

