Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ventas stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,799. Ventas has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,464. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

