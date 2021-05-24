VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. VAT Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

