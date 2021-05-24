Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

VSTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

