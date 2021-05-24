Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $217.23. The company had a trading volume of 77,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

