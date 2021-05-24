Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $85.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

