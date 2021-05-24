Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after purchasing an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $135.94 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.