Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

