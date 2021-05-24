Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after buying an additional 1,141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

