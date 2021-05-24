Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $192,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $108.86 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

