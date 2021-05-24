Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

