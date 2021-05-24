Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 556 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

