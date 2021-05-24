Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 17,301 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.09% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter worth $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

SBIO stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $64.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.