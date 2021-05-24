Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

CMI opened at $256.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.63 and a 200 day moving average of $245.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

