Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.