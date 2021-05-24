Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $87,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7,333.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $86.85 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

