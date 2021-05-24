Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 14,519 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2,683.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.56 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

