USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.89

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.89, with a volume of 154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.99.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $337,495.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $337,495.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $39,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,476 shares of company stock worth $1,857,299 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.